B/R AM: QB Transfer Portal = Chaos
This is a shortened version of our daily newsletter. To sign up, click here.
Technically, it's college football's bowl and Early National Signing Day season. In reality, it's QB transfer season.
Since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 4, 127 FBS QBs have entered it.
The list includes:
- Ohio State's 11-1 starter
- A UCLA 5-star who just committed to Oregon for the second time
- A USC 5-star who's leaving because another transfer is coming in
And, most surreal, a QB who entered the portal but suited up for Monday's Famous Toastery Bowl anyway, throwing 5 TDs in a 28-point comeback.
247Sports @247Sports
Western Kentucky QB Caden Veltkamp entered the transfer portal but traveled and dressed for the Hilltoppers' bowl game.<br><br>He ended up being thrown in to the game down 28-0 before throwing 5 touchdowns and leading a wild comeback victory 😳 <a href="https://t.co/qGhimxFgq9">pic.twitter.com/qGhimxFgq9</a>
TLDR: The one-time transfer rule has indeed turned CFB into a year-to-year free agency frenzy.
A lot of people don't like it, but it's not hard to see why a player would take advantage of the rule: Three of four Heisman finalists in 2023 were QB transfers, including winner Jayden Daniels.
WEDNESDAY'S HEADLINES
GUESS THE NFL PLAYER
CLUE 1: Super Bowl MVP
CLUE 2: 0-time Pro Bowler
WHAT WE'RE WATCHING TONIGHT
🏀 NBA Wednesday
- Minnesota at Philly (NBA TV, 7 PM ET)
- Miami at Orlando (7 PM ET)
- New York at Brooklyn (7:30 PM ET)
- Clippers at Dallas (8:30 PM ET)
- Boston at Sacramento (NBA TV, 10 PM ET)
🏒 NHL on TNT
- Islanders at Washington (TNT, 7:30 PM ET)
- Seattle at Kings (TNT, 10 PM ET)
🎓 MCBB
- 10 Baylor at 21 Duke (ESPN, 7 PM ET)
- 5 UConn at Seton Hall (CBSSN, 7 PM ET)
- 11 UNC at 7 OK (ESPN, 9 PM ET)
ONE LAST THING
Fewer than 80 golfers are expected to qualify for The Masters in 2024, which would be its smallest field since 1985. The dip is due in part to the world rankings not acknowledging LIV events.
Thanks for reading. Here's the sign up link again.