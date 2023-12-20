B/R AM: QB Transfer Portal = Chaos

Harry How/Getty Images

Technically, it's college football's bowl and Early National Signing Day season. In reality, it's QB transfer season.

Since the transfer portal opened on Dec. 4, 127 FBS QBs have entered it.

The list includes:

Ohio State's 11-1 starter

A UCLA 5-star who just committed to Oregon for the second time

A USC 5-star who's leaving because another transfer is coming in

And, most surreal, a QB who entered the portal but suited up for Monday's Famous Toastery Bowl anyway, throwing 5 TDs in a 28-point comeback.

TLDR: The one-time transfer rule has indeed turned CFB into a year-to-year free agency frenzy.

A lot of people don't like it, but it's not hard to see why a player would take advantage of the rule: Three of four Heisman finalists in 2023 were QB transfers, including winner Jayden Daniels.

WEDNESDAY'S HEADLINES

GUESS THE NFL PLAYER

CLUE 1: Super Bowl MVP

CLUE 2: 0-time Pro Bowler

WHAT WE'RE WATCHING TONIGHT

🏀 NBA Wednesday

Minnesota at Philly (NBA TV, 7 PM ET)

Miami at Orlando (7 PM ET)

New York at Brooklyn (7:30 PM ET)

Clippers at Dallas (8:30 PM ET)

Boston at Sacramento (NBA TV, 10 PM ET)

🏒 NHL on TNT

Islanders at Washington (TNT, 7:30 PM ET)

Seattle at Kings (TNT, 10 PM ET)

🎓 MCBB

10 Baylor at 21 Duke (ESPN, 7 PM ET)

5 UConn at Seton Hall (CBSSN, 7 PM ET)

11 UNC at 7 OK (ESPN, 9 PM ET)

ONE LAST THING

Fewer than 80 golfers are expected to qualify for The Masters in 2024, which would be its smallest field since 1985. The dip is due in part to the world rankings not acknowledging LIV events.