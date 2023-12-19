MLS SuperDraft 2024: Complete Round-by-Round Results and Twitter Reaction

AP Photo/Mike Stewart

After scoring the joint-fewest goals in 2023, Toronto FC made the forward line their priority to open the 2024 MLS SuperDraft.

Toronto selected Lipscomb forward Tyrese Spicer with the No. 1 overall pick. Toronto Maple Leafs star John Tavares officially announced the selection:

Here are first-round results from the SuperDraft as they happen:

2024 MLS SuperDraft Round 1 Results

Toronto FC: Tyrese Spicer, FW, Lipscomb Colorado Rapids: Wayne Frederick, MF/DF, Duke FC Dallas (via Miami): Logan Farrington, FW, Oregon State Colorado Rapids (via Galaxy): Kimani Stewart-Baynes, FW, Maryland Austin FC: Nate Jones, DF, Washington Chicago Fire FC: Bryan Dowd, GK, Notre Dame D.C. United: Jacob Murrell, FW, Georgetown New York City FC: Malachi Jones, FW, Lipscomb Minnesota United: Hugo Bachrach, DF, Indiana CF Montréal: Grayson Doody, DF, UCLA Nashville SC: Wyatt Meyer, DF, California Colorado Rapids (via Charlotte): San Jose Earthquakes: New York Red Bulls: Inter Miami CF (via Dallas): Real Salt Lake (via Whitecaps): Nashville SC: Real Salt Lake: Atlanta United: Minnesota United (via Revolution): Colorado Rapids (via St. Louis): Sporting Kansas City: Seattle Sounders FC: Inter Miami CF (via Union): Orlando City: Houston Dynamo FC: FC Cincinnati: Los Angeles Football Club: Columbus Crew:

Spicer scored 14 goals and had three assists in 16 games for the Bisons. The goal tally nearly matches what he did across the entirety of his first three years at the school (15). His 2023 breakout was richly rewarded.

Spicer's potent finishing is sorely needed in Toronto, though some considered him a slight reach that high. Travis Clark of MLSSoccer.com projected him to go ninth overall.

It didn't take long for fans to see the first major draft-day trade. Inter Miami and FC Dallas swapped their first-round picks, with Dallas moving up from No. 15 to No. 3. Miami also received $250,000 in 2024 general allocation money and $50,000 in GAM funds for 2025.

With Luis Suarez reportedly on his way to South Florida, Inter Miami will need as much salary cap flexibility to properly fill out its star-studded roster.

Dallas, meanwhile, used the third overall pick to select Oregon State forward Logan Farrington, who had 15 goals and seven assists after transferring to the Beavers for the 2023 season.

With two of the top four picks, the Colorado Rapids had the opportunity to make some meaningful additions to the roster through the SuperDraft. They got Duke midfielder/defender Wayne Frederick with the No. 2 pick and targeted Maryland forward Kimani Stewart-Baynes two selections later.

Frederick is coming off only his sophomore season at Duke, so he could be a high-risk, high-reward choice. Stewart-Baynes is another underclassman, but he was crowned the Big Ten Freshman of the Year after totaling three goals and seven assists.