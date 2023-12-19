Yankees Claim Jeter Downs Off Waivers from Nationals; Played for Red Sox in 2022

AP Photo/John Raoux

There's a new Jeter in the Bronx, though his name isn't Derek.

The New York Yankees have claimed infielder Jeter Downs off waivers from the Washington Nationals, the team announced Friday. The Nationals designated Downs for assignment last week.

Downs began his Major League Baseball career as a member of the Cincinnati Reds before being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers organization in a 2018 deal centered around Yasiel Puig.

The 25-year-old was then traded to the Boston Red Sox in February 2020 as part of the Mookie Betts deal. He spent three seasons in Boston's minor league system and made 14 appearances for the Red Sox in 2022, hitting .154/.171/.256 with one home run and four RBI.

As the top prospect included in the Betts trade, Downs failed to live up to expectations in Boston, so the franchise designated him for assignment in December 2022 to make room on the 40-man roster for outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

The Nationals claimed Downs off waivers from the Red Sox, perhaps hoping he could rebound with a fresh start in Washington.

However, his struggles only continued as he saw time in the Florida Complex League, High-A, Triple-A and a six-game stint at the major league level. He hit .400 with one RBI and four walks with the Nationals.

In 60 games across the minor league level last season, Downs slashed .222/.363/.356 with three home runs, 20 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

Now that he's in New York, Downs figures to begin the 2024 season in the minor leagues, though he could be a call-up candidate if any injuries arise in the infield as he can play second base, third base and shortstop.

And, if you're keeping notes, the Yankees now own two out of the three players Boston received in the Betts trade in Downs and outfielder Alex Verdugo, who was traded to New York earlier this month.