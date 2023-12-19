X

    Washington's Kalen DeBoer Named 2023 AP Coach of the Year; Led Huskies to CFP

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTX.com LogoFeatured Columnist IVDecember 19, 2023

    Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and coach Kalen DeBoer talk after the team's victory against Oregon in the Pac-12 championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 1, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    AP Photo/David Becker

    Washington Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer was named the Associated Press coach of the Year on Tuesday after leading his team to a Pac-12 title, a perfect 13-0 record and a berth in the College Football Playoff.

    "It's all about the people around me. This is a team award," DeBoer said. "When you win, I tell the players this, you win football games, you're going to get recognized and more awards are going to get shared. I'm fortunate enough to kind of be the figurehead of our team and receive these cool awards. Just really blessed."

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

