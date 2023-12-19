MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger Seeking $200M Contract; Scott Boras 'Not Budging'

AP Photo/John Bazemore

Cody Bellinger and agent Scott Boras are holding firm on their valuation for the free-agent slugger, according to ESPN's Jesse Rogers.

Rogers reported Boras is lobbying "for a package well over $200 million" and cited an MLB executive who isn't expecting a lot of movement on that front for now.

"Boras is sticking to the money that was mentioned at the start of the free agency market," the exec said. "He will take it well into the winter. Not budging."

Bellinger is a former MVP and a two-time All-Star who had 26 home runs, 97 RBI and a .307/.356/.525 slash line in 2023. And at 28, any age-related decline should be well down the road.

His value looks pretty stable until you recall the valleys of the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Over those two years, he batted just .193 and had 244 strikeouts in 819 plate appearances. The Los Angeles Dodgers non-tendered him in November 2022, and he signed what was basically a short-term prove-it contract with the Chicago Cubs.

Playing the waiting game with valuations of this magnitude has worked out for Boras clients in the past. It wasn't until February 2019 when Bryce Harper got his 13-year, $330 million offer from the Philadelphia Phillies. The Carlos Correa saga last offseason didn't end until January and still saw the shortstop collect $200 million.

The risk is obviously that interested suitors could be less inclined to pony up if they sense nobody else is coming close to Bellinger and Boras' asking price. The closer Opening Day gets, the more leverage the veteran outfielder loses because he'll ultimately have to sign somewhere and accept whatever's the best deal on the table.