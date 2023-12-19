WWE Rumors on Dom & Rey Mysterio's Contracts, Sasha Banks, CM Punk and Shawn Michaels

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Rey and Dominik Mysterio Re-Sign with WWE

Rey and Dominik Mysterio may not see eye to eye on many things when they're on television, but they are both aligned in their commitment to WWE.

Per Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com (h/t Bryan Rose of F4WOnline.com), Rey signed a new deal to stay with WWE.

Mike Johnson of PW Insider reported Dominik recently signed a contract extension with the promotion that is believed to be for five years.

The exact length of Rey's contract is not known.

Neither signing is much of a surprise. Rey, who is currently sidelined after having knee surgery in November, is a legend and has been in WWE for nearly 20 years over two stints dating back to his initial debut with the company in 2002. Even at 49 years old, he's still capable of performing at a high level.

Dominik has been one of WWE's breakout stars this year and his alignment with the Judgment Day has made them one of the best stables in all of wrestling.

Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels recently called Dominik the "MVP of the WWE this year" because of the work he's done on the main roster and NXT.

At just 26 years old, Dominik should be a top star in WWE for a long time to come. The company's commitment to him with a new deal suggests that will be the case.

WWE Not Planning Sasha Banks' Return

As wrestling fans eagerly await the return of Sasha Banks to the ring, there's been speculation about which promotion she will work for when she does come back.

Responding to recent rumors that a WWE reunion was coming for The Boss, Sean Sapp of Fightful Select (h/t Felix Upton of Ringside News) noted the creative team is not currently planning for her return.

"There was a rumor that went around dumbass Twitter that the WWE creative team was told to come up with idea for Mercedes Mone … that is not true," Sapp said. "Now, whether or not she is coming in, WWE creative teams have not been told to come up with any creative for her."

Aaron Varble of SEScoops.com reported last week there have been "no contract talks" between Banks and WWE in the last 30 days.

Sapp (h/t Upton) also noted that WWE is planning to renew contract talks with "multiple Superstars" after the start of the new year, but there's no word if Banks is going to be among them.

Banks, who has been wrestling as Mercedes Moné since leaving WWE in 2022, has been out of action since May when she suffered an ankle injury wrestling Willow Nightingale for the Strong women's championship at New Japan's Resurgence event.

The former WWE women's champion recently posted a video of herself working out in a ring, suggesting she's getting closer to returning.

There was a lot of speculation over the summer that Banks could be signing with AEW. She was shown on camera multiple times sitting in the stands at Wembley Stadium during All In.

Banks is reportedly not under contract with New Japan right now. She's in a prime position to cash with a nice deal if she can leverage all three promotions against each other.

As one of the best women's wrestlers in the world, Banks is going to have her choice of landing spots. It's just a question of what she wants to do with her career at this point.

Update on Shawn Michaels Endorsing CM Punk

It turns out the segment between Michaels and CM Punk at NXT Deadline wasn't only two workers firing up the crowd before the start of the show.

Sapp noted that Punk was very appreciative of the endorsement he received from the Heartbreak Kid.

Before Punk made his return to WWE at Survivor Series, Michaels was asked about the possibility of having the outspoken superstar back in the company.

"Well, of course, we'd love him here in 'NXT,'" Michaels told reporters during the NXT No Mercy conference call in October. "My guess is he probably would want, you know, to go to the main roster, [which] would be my guess. I always enjoyed working with Phil. Again, didn't get to do it much, but I don't ... I'll say this, I understood him."

Punk made his first appearance on NXT television at Deadline. He teased potentially signing with the brand before eventually choosing to be on Raw.

Johnson reported last week that CM Punk has been at the Performance Center to work with and help train WWE's up-and-coming talent.

There's also been speculation that he might be looking to take over running the NXT at some point, but Sapp noted there are no plans for Michaels to leave the brand.