Video: Mercedes Moné Appears in Crowd at AEW All In 2023 Wembley Following Rumors

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Mercedes Moné is in All Elite Wrestling.

Well, at least in the stands.

The former WWE star is on hand for Wembley Stadium for Sunday's All In pay-per-view, with the AEW cameras making it very clear she was planted there for a reason.

Known as Sasha Banks in WWE, Moné exited the company last year amid creative frustrations. While she was rumored to be heading to AEW at the end of her WWE contract, she instead signed with New Japan Pro Wrestling, where she became IWGP women's champion in her first match.

Moné dropped the championship to Mayu Iwatani in April. She was then injured during a match with Willow Nightengale for the NJPW Strong women's championship in May.

No timetable was given for Moné's return to action, but AEW president Tony Khan all but confirmed she would have been part of the plans for NJPW and AEW's cross-promotional Forbidden Door event.

Showing up at All In sends a pretty massive signal that Moné will be making her presence felt in AEW sooner than later. That said, until we see a "Mercedes Moné is All Elite" graphic, anything can happen.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below.