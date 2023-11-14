WWE's Rey Mysterio Announces He Underwent Surgery on Knee Injury With Facebook Photo

Matt Thomas/San Diego Padres/Getty Images

WWE legend Rey Mysterio was attacked by his former LWO stablemate Santos Escobar on last week's episode of SmackDown Live, and he won't be able to get his revenge anytime soon.

Per Eric Mutter of Wrestling Inc., Mysterio posted a picture on FaceBook announcing that he underwent successful knee surgery. Haus of Wrestling reported that he's expected to be out of action for six to eight weeks.

Mysterio recently lost the United States Championship to Logan Paul at the Crown Jewel premium live event earlier this month. Per Haus of Wrestling, the 48-year-old had been working through a torn meniscus for nearly three months.

"The injury has slowly worsened, so he agreed to lose the WWE United States Championship to Paul and participate in the beatdown angle before heading off for his knee operation," Haus of Wrestling stated. "He is expected to be out of action for around six to eight weeks while he recovers and will likely resume his feud with Escobar when he returns."

That recovery timetable puts Mysterio in line to potentially return for the Royal Rumble in January, and he would then be available for the buildup to WrestleMania 40 in April.

Arguably the greatest luchador ever, Mysterio was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the 2023 class. He was embroiled in a feud with his son Dominik Mysterio earlier this year, which helped the 26-year-old grow into one of the top heels in the WWE. Dominik Mysterio is now the NXT North American Champion and he will represent The Judgment Day in the War Games match at Survivor Series on Nov. 25.