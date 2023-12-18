MLB Rumors: Matt Carpenter Released by Braves After Ray Kerr Trade with Padres

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

The Atlanta Braves released three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter on Monday.

The Braves acquired Carpenter and relief pitcher Ray Kerr less than a week ago in a trade with the San Diego Padres. He was owed $5.5 million for the 2024 MLB season.

This could be the end of the line for Carpenter.

Granted, things were looking similarly bleak for the 38-year-old in 2022. He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, who released him in the absence of a path to the MLB roster. He subsequently signed with the New York Yankees and hit 15 home runs with a .727 slugging percentage in 47 games.

Carpenter then regressed significantly in 2023. He had five home runs, 31 RBI and a .176/.322/.319 slash line in 237 plate appearances. It was the fourth time in five years he had an OPS+ below 100, which is the standard for league average.

The 2013 Silver Slugger winner wasn't even effective in a platoon role for San Diego. He slugged .299 against right-handers.

Before his release from Atlanta, the market seemed to be speaking for itself with a taker for the outstanding amount of his salary failing to emerge.

If this is indeed it for Carpenter, his career makes for quite the story.