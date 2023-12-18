MLB Rumors: Matt Carpenter Released by Braves After Ray Kerr Trade with Padres

MLB Rumors: Matt Carpenter Released by Braves After Ray Kerr Trade with PadresDecember 18, 2023
The Atlanta Braves released three-time All-Star Matt Carpenter on Monday.
The Braves acquired Carpenter and relief pitcher Ray Kerr less than a week ago in a trade with the San Diego Padres. He was owed $5.5 million for the 2024 MLB season.
This could be the end of the line for Carpenter.
Granted, things were looking similarly bleak for the 38-year-old in 2022. He signed a minor league contract with the Texas Rangers, who released him in the absence of a path to the MLB roster. He subsequently signed with the New York Yankees and hit 15 home runs with a .727 slugging percentage in 47 games.
Carpenter then regressed significantly in 2023. He had five home runs, 31 RBI and a .176/.322/.319 slash line in 237 plate appearances. It was the fourth time in five years he had an OPS+ below 100, which is the standard for league average.
The 2013 Silver Slugger winner wasn't even effective in a platoon role for San Diego. He slugged .299 against right-handers.
Before his release from Atlanta, the market seemed to be speaking for itself with a taker for the outstanding amount of his salary failing to emerge.
David O'Brien @DOBrienATL
<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Braves?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Braves</a> dropped Matt Carpenter from the roster, 3 days after taking him from the Padres as part of a trade to get lefty Ray Kerr. They planned to try to trade Carpenter, who is owed $5.5M in the last year of his contract. The Braves got $1.5M from San Diego to cover part of that.
If this is indeed it for Carpenter, his career makes for quite the story.
A 13th-round pick in the 2009 draft, he didn't make his MLB debut until he was 25. Within three seasons, he had established himself as an elite corner infielder. His 28.8 WAR between 2012 and 2018 was 17th among hitters, per FanGraphs.