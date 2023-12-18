Blue Jays Must Add Jonathan India Amid MLB Trade Rumors After Striking Out on Ohtani

Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images

It feels as though the Cincinnati Reds have been engaged in trade talks for second baseman Jonathan India for the better part of the last six months and according to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, those talks have only intensified since the team added Jeimer Candelario in free agency.

One team whose name has been all over free agency rumors, reports, and innuendo this offseason, the Toronto Blue Jays, appear to be one of those clubs interested in adding India to their roster, as reported by Canadian Baseball Net's Bob Elliott.

It has been a disappointing offseason for the Jays to this point, particularly after appearing to be so close to signing Shohei Ohtani, only to watch the greatest two-way player in baseball history ink a historic deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers instead.

The team is still in the hunt for 25-year-old righty Yoshinobu Yamamoto and has been linked to other free agents and trade chips this offseason, but the India deal makes the most sense of all of them.

The Jays have a need at second base. Whit Merrifield played some at the position in 2023, but is now a free agent. Cavan Biggio also saw time there and would likely be the incumbent if the season started today but neither he, nor Santiago Espinal, Davis Schneider, or any of the prospects in the farm system, should inspire a ton of confidence in the Blue Jays faithful.

India, on the other hand, is a quality second baseman who has played the position his entire career and is only a trade chip at this point because of a logjam of prospects coming up through the Reds’ farm system.

He has three years of arbitration left on his current deal and does not become a free agent until 2027, which would give the Jays plenty of time to establish stability at the position.

Offensively, India tallied 111 hits, 17 homers, 61 RBI, and 17 stolen bases in 2023, with a slash line of .244/.338/.407.

Defensively, he had a fielding percentage of .977, the highest of his career. He turned 69 double plays.

