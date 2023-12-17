MLB Rumors: Andrew McCutchen, Pirates Expected to Agree to New 1-Year, $5M Contract

David Berding/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Pirates are reportedly expected to retain outfielder Andrew McCutchen.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, McCutchen is expected to sign a one-year, $5 million deal this week.

The 37-year old spent the first nine seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, and he rejoined the Pirates in 2023 after stints with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

Last season, McCutchen recorded 100 hits, 12 home runs and batted .256. He suffered a partially torn Achilles in September, which kept him out the remainder of the season.

Pittsburgh finished the year 76-86 last season, missing an eighth-straight postseason. The Pirates are hoping retaining the veteran can help them as they continue their rebuild.

At 37-years old, McCutchen's return banks on the hope of a full-recovery from his Achilles injury. If he is able to recover without any complications, it will be his 16th season in the MLB and his 11th with the Pirates.

While McCutchen has faced some decline over the past few years, he was once an MVP-caliber player. In 2012, he averaged .327 with 31 home runs and 96 RBIs. In 2013, .317 with 21 home runs and 84 RBIs, winning the National League MVP. In 2014, he averaged .314 with 25 home runs and 83 RBIs and followed that performance up with similar numbers in 2015.

McCutchen likely won't be posting MVP numbers this season, but his veteran leadership could be valuable to younger players.