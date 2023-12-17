X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Report: Penn State to Hire Former Indiana HC Tom Allen as Defensive Coordinator

    Julia StumbaughDecember 17, 2023

    WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - NOVEMBER 25: Indiana Head Coach Tom Allen during a college football game between the Indiana Hoosiers and Purdue Boilermakers on November 25, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Former Indiana football head coach Tom Allen has been tapped as the next defensive coordinator for Penn State, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

    Allen's deal with Penn State "is being finalized and is expected to come together in the upcoming days," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

    Allen put together a 33-49 head coaching record as Indiana's head coach from 2016 until 2023.

    He was fired in November after the 3-9 Hoosiers finished out their third straight season with a losing record.

    Allen will replace Manny Diaz, who served as Penn State's defensive coordinator for two seasons before he was hired as Duke's next head coach earlier this month.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Report: Penn State to Hire Former Indiana HC Tom Allen as Defensive Coordinator
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon