Report: Penn State to Hire Former Indiana HC Tom Allen as Defensive Coordinator

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Indiana football head coach Tom Allen has been tapped as the next defensive coordinator for Penn State, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Allen's deal with Penn State "is being finalized and is expected to come together in the upcoming days," ESPN's Pete Thamel reported.

Allen put together a 33-49 head coaching record as Indiana's head coach from 2016 until 2023.

He was fired in November after the 3-9 Hoosiers finished out their third straight season with a losing record.

Allen will replace Manny Diaz, who served as Penn State's defensive coordinator for two seasons before he was hired as Duke's next head coach earlier this month.

