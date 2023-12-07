X

    Report: Penn State DC Manny Diaz, Duke Finalizing HC Contract to Replace Mike Elko

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2023

    STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Defensive coordinator Manny Diaz of the Penn State Nittany Lions takes the field before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)
    Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

    Duke and Manny Diaz are finalizing an agreement to make him the Blue Devils' next football coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

    Diaz has been Penn State's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Before that, he coached Miami across three years and compiled a 21-15 record.

    The 49-year-old will have reasonably big shoes to fill. Mike Elko, who left to accept the Texas A&M job, led Duke to 16 wins and back-to-back bowl appearances in his two seasons at the helm.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

