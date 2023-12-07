Report: Penn State DC Manny Diaz, Duke Finalizing HC Contract to Replace Mike Elko

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Duke and Manny Diaz are finalizing an agreement to make him the Blue Devils' next football coach, according to Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.

Diaz has been Penn State's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Before that, he coached Miami across three years and compiled a 21-15 record.

The 49-year-old will have reasonably big shoes to fill. Mike Elko, who left to accept the Texas A&M job, led Duke to 16 wins and back-to-back bowl appearances in his two seasons at the helm.

