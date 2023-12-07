Report: Penn State DC Manny Diaz, Duke Agree to HC Contract to Replace Mike Elko

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Duke and Manny Diaz have reached an agreement to make him the Blue Devils' next football coach, according to ESPN's Adam Rittenberg.

Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger first reported the sides were finalizing a deal.

Diaz has been Penn State's defensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Before that, he coached Miami across three years and compiled a 21-15 record.

The 49-year-old will have reasonably big shoes to fill. Mike Elko, who left to accept the Texas A&M job, led Duke to 16 wins and back-to-back bowl appearances in his two seasons at the helm.

The Nittany Lions have allowed the fewest yards (223.3) and third-fewest points (11.4) per game this season. They rank fourth in SP+ defense, per ESPN's Bill Connelly.

Diaz certainly did enough in Happy Valley to rebuild his coaching stock following his disappointing tenure with the Hurricanes. It probably helps, too, that Miami hasn't exactly thrived since replacing him with Mario Cristobal. Cristobal's winning percentage through two years (.500) is worse than it was under his predecessor (.583) during the same time frame.

In terms of prestige, Duke is a bit of a step down from Miami, but Diaz might welcome the lower scrutiny he'll receive in Durham. Whereas winning eight games with the Hurricanes is considered a disappointment, doing that with the Blue Devils will be cause for celebration.

Diaz's job won't be made easier in 2024 with some key players already entering the transfer portal.

Leading passer Riley Leonard was linked with Notre Dame almost as soon as he put his name in the portal. Jordan Waters and Jaquez Moore, who combined to run for 1,354 yards and 18 touchdowns, are weighing their options as well along with defensive back Jaylen Stinson, who was second on the team with 82 tackles.