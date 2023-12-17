Shohei Ohtani, Ronald Acuña Jr. Win 2023 MLB Hank Aaron Awards for AL and NL

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani and Ronald Acuña Jr. continue to rack up awards for their efforts during the 2023 MLB season.

The two superstars won the Hank Aaron Awards as the most outstanding offensive performers in Major League Baseball.

MLB announced the winners on Saturday night, along with the reveal of the All-MLB team. Ohtani was named to the first-team squad as both a designated hitter and starting pitcher.

2023 All-MLB Team (First and Second Team)

C: Adley Rutschmann, Baltimore Orioles; Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

1B: Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers; Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

2B: Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers; Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

SS: Corey Seager, Texas Rangers; Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

3B: Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves; José Ramírez, Cleveland Guardians

OF: Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves; Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

OF: Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers; Adolis García, Texas Rangers

OF: Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks; Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros

DH: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels; Yordan Álvarez, Houston Astros

SP: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees; Kevin Gausman, Toronto Blue Jays

SP: Zac Gallen, Arizona Diamondbacks; Sonny Gray, Minnesota Twins

SP: Blake Snell, San Diego Padres; Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers

SP: Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels; Jordan Montgomery, Texas Rangers

SP: Spencer Strider, Atlanta Braves; Kyle Bradish, Baltimore Orioles

RP: Félix Bautista, Baltimore Orioles; Devin Williams, Milwaukee Brewers

RP: Josh Hader, San Diego Padres; Emmanuel Clase, Cleveland Guardians

The Hank Aaron Award was established in 1999 to reward the best offensive players from the season. The formula for determining a winner has changed over time, with fan voting being combined with votes from a panel of former winners and Hall of Famers currently being used.

Past winners include Derek Jeter, Barry Bonds, Albert Pujols, Buster Posey and Miguel Cabrera.

Ohtani and Acuña are the two most decorated players from the 2023 MLB campaign. They were both named MVP of their respective league in a unanimous vote.

Despite missing the final 25 games of the season due to an elbow injury, Ohtani led the AL with 44 homers, a .412 on-base percentage and .654 slugging percentage.

It turned out to be Ohtani's final year with the Los Angeles Angels. The 29-year-old signed a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency last week. He's joining a roster that has two other first-team All-MLB players in Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman.

Ohtani's move to the Dodgers also makes for a fascinating NL MVP race next season. Acuña won the award this year after leading MLB with a .416 on-base percentage and becoming the first player in history with at least 40 homers and 70 steals in the same season.