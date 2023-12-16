Colorado's Travis Hunter Thanks Lakers' LeBron James for Signed Shoes in IG Photo

Set Number: X164461

A consensus vote as first-team All-American isn't the only thing Colorado cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter has received following his breakout 2023 campaign.

Hunter posted on his Instagram story Friday thanking the Los Angeles Lakers' James LeBron as he posed in a signed pair of sneakers and a jersey.

"Thank you unc," wrote Hunter.

"Yessir nephew!!!" James responded on his own story.

Instagram.com/kingjames

Hunter and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders previously met James courtside at a Lakers game, where they asked the Lakers star for a jersey.

"Love y'all boys man," James said to Sanders and Hunter after the Lakers' season-opening loss to the Nuggets.

"You got to send us your jersey," Sanders said to James. "You got to get us right!"

After the interaction Hunter appeared to grab Sanders and scream in excitement.

Despite missing three full games due to a liver injury, Hunter dominated both offense and defense when he was able to play for the Buffaloes this season.

Through nine games, Hunter made 57 catches for 721 yards and five touchdowns as a wide receiver. On the other side of the ball he made 40 tackles, including two for loss, as well as three interceptions and five passes defensed.

That dominance in two positions was apparently enough to catch the attention of James.

This is not the first time the Lakers star, who reportedly has a lifetime deal with Nike for over $1 billion, has gifted another athlete a pair of shoes.

In October, James gifted Las Vegas Aces star and two-time WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson with a pair of player-exclusive sneakers that Wilson debuted ahead of the WNBA Finals, and outfitted the entire Ohio State football team in custom cleats for their clash against Penn State.

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in November received an early pair from a new line of "Fruity Pebbles" themed cleats from James.