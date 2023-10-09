Video: Colorado's Travis Hunter Returns to Practice Amid Liver Injury Recovery

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

It was a good day for Travis Hunter and the Colorado Buffaloes.

The two-way sensation returned to practice Monday after missing the Buffaloes' three previous contests with a liver injury. He was seen participating in one-on-one drills, showcasing the immense ability he displayed in the team's opening three contests.

Head coach Deion Sanders previously said that he was hoping Hunter could return following the team's bye week, which would be an October 28 matchup against UCLA. But his participation Monday could mean that he will be ready for Friday's game against Stanford.

The Buffaloes had a hot start to the season, opening 3-0 with wins against 2022 CFP National Championship runner-up TCU, longtime rival Nebraska and fierce in-state rival Colorado State. Hunter was a huge contributor to this start, logging 16 catches for 213 yards on offense and making six tackles and grabbing an interception on defense.

He was injured in the victory over Colorado State and the Buffaloes stumbled in their next game, losing to Oregon 42-6. They were more competitive in a loss to USC the following week and picked up a win without Hunter last week against Arizona State.

This is a remarkable turnaround for a Colorado program that went 1-11 a season ago, and adding Hunter back to the mix could help the team soar even higher before the season ends.