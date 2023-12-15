MLB Rumors: Cody Bellinger Contract Eyed by Blue Jays; Cubs 'Remain a Threat'

John Fisher/Getty Images

After missing out on Shohei Ohtani, the Toronto Blue Jays are "expected" to swing at outfielder Cody Bellinger, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

To win over the former NL MVP, however, the Blue Jays will need to beat out the team Bellinger spent 2023 with.

"The Cubs remain a threat to keep Bellinger, who's said to have liked his first year on the North Side very much," Heyman wrote.

The San Francisco Giants, Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres are also reportedly interested in Bellinger, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The outfielder slashed .307/.356/.525 for the Cubs in 2023 on his way to his second career NL Silver Slugger award.

The Blue Jays have been tied to a series of potential high-profile roster additions this offseason, including outfielder Juan Soto.

But now that Ohtani is ready to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Soto has ended up with the New York Yankees, Toronto's bids for star left-handed batters have yet to garner results so far.

"Now that they didn't get Ohtani, they didn't get Soto, they want a left-handed bat... I think Toronto will be in there for Bellinger," Heyman said Wednesday. "Those are the two most likely teams at this point."

MLB.com's Mike Petriello projects Bellinger receiving a five-to-eight year deal worth between $150 and $200 million "as arguably the best position player available" other than Ohtani.

The Blue Jays set a franchise record with a $213 million luxury tax payroll in 2023. The addition of a free agent like Bellinger would likely put them on track to set another record.

Toronto leadership may be ready to spend that much money in to break a disappointing postseason streak that saw the team swept in the Wild Card round three times in the past four seasons.