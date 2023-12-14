Report: George Helow, Former Michigan LB Coach, Hired by Alabama Ahead of CFP Matchup

Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Former Michigan linebackers coach George Helow has been hired by Alabama and is expected to begin work immediately, according to Bruce Feldman and Kennington Smith III of The Athletic.

The Wolverines and the Crimson Tide are set for a College Football Playoff matchup on Jan. 1 when the two teams will face off in the Rose Bowl. Helow served as Michigan's linebackers coach throughout the 2021 and 2022 seasons before he and the school "mutually agreed" to part ways in Feb. 2023, per Feldman.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at the University of Michigan," Helow said after his departure in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. "These past two seasons have been an honor and an amazing experience, but it is time to explore new opportunities in my career."

While Helow's exact role on Alabama's staff is unknown, head coach Nick Saban will likely be using his knowledge of Michigan's defense to search for an advantage in the semifinal game. The Wolverines have allowed just 9.46 points per game this season, the best mark in the country.

Helow could be the replacement for Coleman Hutzler, who served as the team's outside linebackers coach and special teams coordinator before he was hired by Mississippi State on Dec. 8.

While Alabama's road to the College Football Playoff was rocky, the team still presents a challenge for Michigan's defense. Their offense averaged 35.08 points per game this season, the third-best mark in the SEC. Quarterback Jalen Milroe finished his sophomore year strong, throwing seven touchdowns against zero interceptions in his final three starts. He received the sixth-most Heisman Trophy votes this year.