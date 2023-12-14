Yoshinobu Yamamoto Rumors: MLB FA to Meet with Phillies amid Dodgers, Yankees Buzz

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is meeting with representatives of the Philadelphia Phillies Thursday, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

That's not the only team the highly-anticipated Japanese free agent has spoken with this week.

The San Fransisco Giants met with Yamamoto Sunday, according to ESPN's Buster Olney, while the New York Mets spoke with him Monday, per the Post's Greg Joyce.

The Los Angeles Dodgers met with the pitcher on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal.

After recording a 1.16 ERA and 0.86 WHIP in 171 innings and 24 games in the Japanese professional league last season, the 25-year-old is anticipated to become a starter in the MLB.

