WSU QB Cameron Ward to Visit FSU After Miami Trip; USC, Washington Could Enter Race

Bruce Yeung/Getty Images

Florida State's search for a new quarterback has led them to former Washington State signal-caller Cameron Ward.

Ward is set to visit with the Seminoles after visiting the Miami Hurricanes, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren. The 21-year-old told VanHaaren that while he has no further visits set up after Florida State, he could still visit USC, Nebraska and Washington.

Ward joins former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei as confirmed official visitors at quarterback for Florida State this winter.

Ward announced earlier this month that he was entering the transfer portal after two seasons at Washington State. He has one year of eligibility remaining as a graduate transfer.

The Texas native is one of the hottest quarterbacks available in the transfer portal following the commitments of Riley Leonard to Notre Dame and Dillon Gabriel to Oregon. He is ranked as the No. 3 quarterback in 247Sports transfer rankings behind Aidan Chiles and Dante Moore.

Amid controversy over the NCAA's rules barring two-time transfers from being immediately eligible with their new programs, Ward will be able to play for his next program because he is a graduate transfer.

Ward began his college career with FCS program Incarnate Word and transferred to Washington State ahead of the 2022 season.

He's coming off a solid 2023 campaign with the Cougars, completing 66.6 percent of his passes for 3,736 yards and 25 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 144 yards and eight scores.



Washington State finished the season ninth in the Pac-12 with a 5-7 record.

Florida State is looking for a new quarterback with the departure of Jordan Travis, who is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft.

Tate Rodemaker is in line to be the team's next starter, though Chris Hummer of 247Sports reported that "there's a sense among industry sources that they'd jump on the right transfer quarterback if one became available," adding that Ward "is one such player."

Despite not being selected for the College Football Playoff, the Seminoles are coming off a brilliant 13-0 2023 season and have every intention of competing for a postseason berth in 2024.