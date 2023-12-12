Report: Oregon State QB DJ Uiagalelei Visiting FSU After Entering Transfer Portal

Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Former Oregon State and Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is taking an official visit to Florida State this weekend, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Thamel reported on Nov. 30 that Uiagalelei had entered the transfer portal and "will be deciding in the upcoming weeks whether he'll pick a third college address or declare for the NFL draft."

Uiagalelei began his college career at Clemson in 2020 and he entered the program as one of the top recruits in the country. He was the No. 10 ranked prospect in 247Sports composite rankings for the class of 2020.

The 22-year-old appeared in nine games as a freshman, completing 66.7 percent of his passes for 914 yards and five touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 60 yards and four scores.

However, He struggled as a sophomore in 2021, completing 55.6 percent of his passes for 2,246 yards and nine touchdowns against 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 308 yards and four scores.

The 2022 season was also tough for Uiagalelei as he completed 61.9 percent of his passes for 2,521 yards and 22 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 13 games, in addition to rushing for 545 yards and seven scores, before being pulled late in the year for Cade Klubnik.

Uiagalelei entered the transfer portal after the 2022 campaign and joined Oregon State, where he played well for the Beavers. He completed 57.1 percent of his passes for 2,638 yards and 21 touchdowns against seven interceptions in 12 games, in addition to rushing for 219 yards and six scores.

Oregon State went 8-4 with Uiagalelei under center, including wins over No. 10 Utah and No. 18 UCLA.

Uiagalelei is one of the top quarterbacks remaining in the transfer portal after Dillon Gabriel committed to Oregon from Oklahoma and Riley Leonard committed to Notre Dame from Duke.

Florida State is coming off a brilliant 13-0 campaign in Mike Norvell's fourth season as head coach. However, the Seminoles missed out on the College Football Playoff after quarterback Jordan Travis sustained a leg injury in November.