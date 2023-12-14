MLB Rumors: Dodgers to Pursue Yoshinobu Yamamoto Even If They Trade for Tyler Glasnow

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The Los Angeles Dodgers already landed the biggest prize of free agency in Shohei Ohtani, but they may be far from done.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Los Angeles will still pursue pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto even if it ultimately trades for starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays.

While Nightengale added that the New York Yankees are still seen as the "favorites" for Yamamoto, it is notable the Dodgers could be in on both marquee pitching options.

Money doesn't seem to be too much of a concern, especially since Ohtani deferred $680 million of the $700 million he is owed over his 10-year contract until after the deal expires. Doing so will allow the front office to be more aggressive in bolstering the team, which is a terrifying thought for the rest of the league since the Dodgers have been to the playoffs 11 straight times.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported that Los Angeles and Tampa Bay have already worked out a framework that would send Glasnow to the Dodgers.

In such a deal, the National League West team would receive the pitcher and outfielder Manuel Margot, while the American League East team would get pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny DeLuca back in return. There could be cash considerations as well.

As for Yamamoto, Rosenthal and Fabian Ardaya reported Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman all helped recruit him to the Dodgers.

That Los Angeles is so involved in the pitching market doesn't come as a surprise. It has an all-world lineup at this point with that trio of Ohtani, Betts and Freeman leading the way, but pitching is a concern with Clayton Kershaw, Lance Lynn and Julio Urías all off the books.

Ohtani is one of the best pitchers in the league when healthy, but he will not take the mound in 2024 following elbow surgery.

Glasnow, who is under contract for one more season, could be a temporary bridge piece in the rotation for a spot that Ohtani will take over in 2025.