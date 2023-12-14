Shohei Ohtani Rumors: Dodgers Star Can Opt Out of Contract If Walter, Friedman Exit

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani appears to have an opt out in his contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers after all.

Ohtani can opt out of his record-setting 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers if either majority owner Mark Walter or president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman lose their roles with the club, according to Beth Harris and Ronald Blum of the Associated Press.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal was first to report that Ohtani could opt out of his contract with the Dodgers if there is "specific change in Dodger personnel."

The clause in Ohtani's contract could be the result of how things played out during his six-year career with the Los Angeles Angels.

The Halos fired general manager Billy Eppler in September 2020 during Ohtani's third year in Major League Baseball. Ohtani had a strong relationship with Eppler, which was one of the reasons why he chose to sign with the Angels out of Japan.

Given how the Angels have fared since Eppler's departure, it's no surprise Ohtani added a specific opt-out clause into his contract with the Dodgers. The Halos haven't reached the playoffs since 2014.

Friedman has been with the Dodgers since 2015, and he has molded the team into a perennial playoff contender with the acquisitions of players like Mookie Betts and the signings of star players such as Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

That said, it's reasonable to believe Friedman will remain with the Dodgers for the foreseeable future.

And while the Dodgers will continue to be a contender for years to come following the addition of Ohtani, the club may not be done adding this winter as they continue to be linked to a number of other free agents, including pitchers Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow.

While Ohtani signed a blockbuster $700 million deal, he deferred the majority of his annual salary until after his contract with the Dodgers is up. He'll make $2 million per year over 10 years and he'll receive the deferred money between 2034 and 2043.