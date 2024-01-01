Suns' Kevin Durant Out vs. Scoot Henderson, Trail Blazers With Hamstring Injury

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant has been ruled out for Monday night's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers with right hamstring soreness, according to The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania.

Durant missed time earlier this season with an ankle injury, although he wasn't sidelined for long. Any setback is sure to raise concern, though, as he missed the 2019-20 campaign and hasn't played more than 55 games in a season since.

When healthy, Durant is one of the best players in NBA history.

His resume includes two championships, two NBA Finals MVPs, a league MVP, a Rookie of the Year, four scoring titles, 10 All-NBA selections, 13 All-Star nods and a spot on the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team.

He has been excellent again this season for the Suns and is averaging 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.1 blocks in 28 games while shooting 52.5 percent from the floor and 47.7 percent from deep.