MLB Rumors: Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani, Mookie Betts, Freeman Helped Recruit Yamamoto

The Los Angeles Dodgers didn't waste any time utilizing Shohei Ohtani as a pitchman for the organization.

The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya and Ken Rosenthal reported Ohtani, Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman all took part in the team's presentation to Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

""The pitch to Yamamoto was, on its face, straightforward," per Ardaya and Rosenthal. "As the free agent entered the ballpark, video displays depicting his name and likeness in a Dodgers uniform flashed on the scoreboard. Yamamoto is one of the most sought-after talents in the sport, with the Mets, Yankees, Giants, Blue Jays, Red Sox and others all vying for his services."

