Warriors Rumors: Klay Thompson Was Offered 2-Year, $48M Contract Before Season

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors star shooting guard Klay Thompson is in the final year of his contract, but the team reportedly attempted to lock him up with an extension this past offseason.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, "They were not close on a contract extension when they were discussing one before the start of the season. I'm told that the Warriors offered a deal, two years in the range of $48 million in an extension to Klay Thompson before the season, and now there's no deal."

Thompson was one of the Warriors' most important players during their run of four NBA championships in eight years, but he's been in a rut to start the 2023-24 season. Through 22 games, he's posted career lows of 15.4 points per game, 39.7 percent shooting from the field and 34.3 percent from beyond the arc.

In Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Phoenix Suns, Thompson shot just 2-of-10 and finished with seven points. He was benched during crunch time in favor of rookie guard Brandin Podziemski, who had 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists off the bench. Starters Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney also saw limited action in the game in favor of younger players, and it could be the start of a growing trend.

At 10-13, the Warriors currently sit in 11th place in the Western Conference and last in the Pacific Division. Despite his struggles and modest averages, Thompson is the team's second-leading scorer behind Stephen Curry, who is the only Golden State player to average over 20 points at 29.4 ppg.