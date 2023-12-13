Donovan Mitchell Trade Rumors: Nets Linked if Knicks Can't Close Deal for Cavs Star

Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets could emerge as a suitor for Donovan Mitchell if the Cleveland Cavaliers are unable to secure a long-term extension for the star guard, according to Action Network's Matt Moore.

"Everyone expects, and has expected, Donovan Mitchell to leave the Cavs in free agency," Moore reported. "There's conflicting belief about whether or not Mitchell has informed the Cavs of anything regarding his future. ... One name I heard from multiple sources to look out for if the Knicks can't get a deal done for Mitchell is the always-star-shopping Brooklyn Nets, who have a plethora of assets to get such a deal done."

The Cavaliers knew the risk when they first landed Mitchell from the Utah Jazz. There were no guarantees when it came to his long-term future in Cleveland, and smaller-market teams are always at a disadvantage in terms of retaining players of his caliber.

The hope was that the Cavs could enjoy a level of success to give the four-time All-Star enough confidence he could win a title or at least reach the NBA Finals in wine and gold.

Instead, Cleveland crashed out of the first round in the 2023 playoffs, and a 13-11 start has the team sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference. A Mitchell trade doesn't feel inevitable just yet, but the odds have seemingly only increased.

The Nets would be a logical landing spot if the Cavs are resigned to losing the 27-year-old in the offseason. Landing a marquee star is Brooklyn's quickest path to contention, and general manager Sean Marks has the pieces to make it happen thanks to dealing Kevin Durant to the Phoenix Suns.

The franchise was linked with Damian Lillard in the offseason, but that didn't feel like the best move. As good as Lillard is, pushing the chips in for a 33-year-old who's almost certainly past his peak didn't align with the Nets, who are more than just one Damian Lillard away from title contention.

Likewise, Mitchell alone wouldn't take Brooklyn's ceiling to that level, but the front office would also have a longer runway thanks to his age.

Because of his contract status, the Nets may not have to exhaust all of their best trade assets, either. Marks could turn around and make some other additions to the roster.