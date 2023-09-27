Damian Lillard Trade Rumors: Nets Were Told of Star's Interest Prior to Bucks Deal

Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images

The Milwaukee Bucks shocked the basketball world on Wednesday by acquiring Damian Lillard in a trade with the Portland Trail Blazers, but it appears a deal may have been in the works longer than we thought.

Lillard's agent, Aaron Goodwin, "privately told the Bucks and [Brooklyn] Nets 10 days ago that Dame would be interested in a deal there," per Andscape's Marc J. Spears.

The Toronto Raptors were also a "real contender" to land Lillard, Spears added, but the Bucks "got it done."

Lillard requested a trade from the Trail Blazers earlier this offseason after the team drafted Scoot Henderson third overall instead of trading the pick for assets to build a serious title contender.

The Miami Heat were Lillard's preferred destination, but the franchise seemingly never made an offer attractive enough for the Trail Blazers to consider sending him to South Beach. Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported Tuesday that the Heat weren't "offering even close" to their full tradable assets.

The Nets would have been an interesting destination for Lillard after the franchise traded its stars in Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving last season. Brooklyn isn't considered among the top teams in the East with a lineup that includes Ben Simmons, Spencer Dinwiddie and Mikal Bridges.

The Raptors had been linked as a destination for Lillard for some time, but it's possible that Toronto's hesitation to part ways with OG Anunoby in any deal for the veteran resulted in talks stalling.

The Trail Blazers "have long coveted Anunoby," Ryan Wolstat reported Tuesday. Wolstat added Wednesday that the Raptors "simply would not dangle OG Anunoby for Lillard."

The Bucks will now likely be considered the top title contender in the Eastern Conference with a lineup featuring Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, topping the likes of the Heat, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers.