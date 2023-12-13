MLB Rumors: Tyler Glasnow Trade Talks Held by Dodgers, Rays After Ohtani Contract

Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Rays and Los Angeles Dodgers have sketched out the framework of a trade headlined by starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Rosenthal reported the Dodgers would acquire Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot for pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca. There could be cash considerations as well.

The newly signed Shohei Ohtani isn't going to provide much immediate relief to the Dodgers' rotation thanks to his elbow surgery this fall. Pitching remains an area of need for the team with Clayton Kershaw, Lance Lynn and Julio Urías all off the books. (Lynn signed a one-year deal with the St. Louis Cardinals.)

Glasnow would give L.A. a top-end starter at a reasonable cost thanks to his contract. His $25 million salary may be a little too rich for some teams, while his impending free agency after the 2023 season is likely dissuading some suitors as well. Combined together, they're hurting Tampa Bay's leverage at the negotiating table.

For the Dodgers, a $25 million commitment for one year shouldn't be much of an issue, and they may prefer Glasnow on a short deal anyway. They continue to pursue Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, and signing him would require a nine-figure contract.

Glasnow carries some risk for whatever team trades for him, though. Only twice in his MLB career has the right-hander thrown more than 100 innings in a season, and he has never made more than 21 starts, a number he hit in 2023.

When healthy, the 30-year-old has looked like a Cy Young candidate, though. He had a 2.91 FIP and 162 strikeouts last year. In six seasons with the Rays, he has a 3.20 ERA and averaged 12.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Given the state of their rotation, some may be lobbying for the Dodgers to consider a more safe course. In addition to the players they lost, Walker Buehler is a bit of a wild card after missing all of 2023 due to Tommy John surgery.