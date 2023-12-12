Deion Sanders Inspires Creation of Colorado Leadership and Public Performance Class

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Deion Sanders has made quite the impression on the University of Colorado, and not just on the field—the school is now offering a course named after him.

The course, named "CMCI 4021: Prime Time: Public Performance and Leadership," will essentially help college athletes navigate the world of NIL deals and prepare them for the complicated world of professional athletics and celebrity.

According to the course description, a "variety of media experts" will "focus on helping college athletes explore how to manage their time in college, prepare for [their] career, manage their celebrity, identify when to best speak into their profit center, advocate for worthy causes, coordinate with sports agents and how to interact with journalists and the media."