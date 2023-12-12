MLB Rumors: Shōta Imanaga Eyed by Dodgers, Mets, Red Sox, Cubs in Free Agency

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Japanese pitcher Shōta Imanaga is reportedly drawing interest from the Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Mets, Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs in free agency.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that Imanaga's contract could reach $20 million in annual salary.

Imanaga, 30, won gold for Japan at the 2023 World Baseball Classic. He is one of two prominent Japanese pitchers posted this offseason, with Yoshinobu Yamamoto being the other. Yamamoto is considered perhaps the pitcher remaining in all of the 2023 free-agent class, while Imanaga is more of a late-rotation talent.

The lefty has made two All-Star teams and was the 2023 Central League strikeout leader for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. His stuff is not considered overpowering, but he has quality command and a high pitching IQ.

The Dodgers remain in the market for a starting pitcher after inking Shohei Ohtani to a record-setting 10-year, $700 million contract last week. Ohtani will not be able to pitch during the 2024 season after undergoing surgery to repair an injured UCL, so adding an arm like Imanaga could make some sense.

The historic deferments on Ohtani's contract will also make adding payroll more palatable for Dodgers ownership.