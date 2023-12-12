Deion Burks Commits to Oklahoma in Transfer Portal; Was 2nd Team All-Big Ten WR

James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wide receiver Deion Burks announced on Tuesday that he has committed to Oklahoma after entering the transfer portal.

Burks spent the past three seasons at Purdue. As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, he caught 47 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.