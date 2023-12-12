X

    Deion Burks Commits to Oklahoma in Transfer Portal; Was 2nd Team All-Big Ten WR

    December 12, 2023

    WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - SEPTEMBER 30: Purdue WR Deion Burks (4) during a college football game between the Illinois Fighting Illini and Purdue Boilermakers on September 30, 2023 at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, IN. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Wide receiver Deion Burks announced on Tuesday that he has committed to Oklahoma after entering the transfer portal.

    Took me a SEC but it was gone happen SOONER or later

    Burks spent the past three seasons at Purdue. As a redshirt sophomore in 2023, he caught 47 passes for 629 yards and seven touchdowns and earned second-team All-Big Ten honors.

