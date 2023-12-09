X

CFB

NEWSSCORESTEAMSRECRUITINGHIGHLIGHTS

    Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Transfers to Oregon, Will Replace Heisman Finalist Bo Nix

    Adam WellsDecember 9, 2023

    PROVO, UT - NOVEMBER 18: Dillon Gabriel #8 of the Oklahoma Sooners throws a pass during warmups before their game against the Brigham Young Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on November 18, 2023 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)
    Chris Gardner/Getty Images

    Oregon head coach Dan Lanning wasted no time in finding Bo Nix's replacement for the 2024 season.

    Former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Saturday he is transferring to Oregon.

    Dillon Gabriel @_dillongabriel_

    MARCUS APPROVED! 🎱 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/DIMETIME?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#DIMETIME</a> <a href="https://t.co/GZUgZVS5rw">pic.twitter.com/GZUgZVS5rw</a>

    Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Gabriel made his decision after visiting Oregon's campus in Eugene earlier this week.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.