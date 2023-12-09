Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Transfers to Oregon, Will Replace Heisman Finalist Bo Nix

Oklahoma QB Dillon Gabriel Transfers to Oregon, Will Replace Heisman Finalist Bo NixDecember 9, 2023
Chris Gardner/Getty Images
Oregon head coach Dan Lanning wasted no time in finding Bo Nix's replacement for the 2024 season.
Former Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel announced on Saturday he is transferring to Oregon.
Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported Gabriel made his decision after visiting Oregon's campus in Eugene earlier this week.
