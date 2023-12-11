Video: Shohei Ohtani Thanks Angels Fans as Dodgers Announce Contract with Anime

John McCoy/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani won't be leaving Los Angeles for the 2024 season, but that is surely of little solace for Angels fans.

Ohtani took to Instagram on Monday to thank fans for their support, with many of the interactions in the video coming with Angels fans:

The Dodgers, meanwhile, officially announced the signing of Ohtani on Monday with a unique Anime-themed video:

The team released an official statement with the signing as well:

Ohtani spent the first six years of his Major League Baseball career hitting and pitching for the Angels as the sport's most unique star. His ability to dominate the game in multiple ways helped him build a resume that includes two American League MVP awards, an AL Rookie of the Year, two Silver Sluggers and three All-Star selections.

Yet he never made the playoffs during his tenure with the Angels.

That will likely change now that he agreed to a 10-year, $700 million contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency. The Dodgers have been to the playoffs in 11 straight seasons and advanced to the World Series three times in that span.