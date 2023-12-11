MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Met with Giants Amid Yankees, Mets, Dodgers Buzz

MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Met with Giants Amid Yankees, Mets, Dodgers BuzzDecember 11, 2023
Eric Espada/Getty Images
Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is being pursued by the New York Yankees, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but those aren't the only teams in the mix.
According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the San Francisco Giants met with Yamamoto on Sunday.
