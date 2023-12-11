X

MLB

    MLB Rumors: Yoshinobu Yamamoto Met with Giants Amid Yankees, Mets, Dodgers Buzz

    Doric SamDecember 11, 2023

    MIAMI, FLORIDA - MARCH 20: Yoshinobu Yamamoto #18 of Team Japan delivers a pitch against Team Mexico during the fifth inning during the World Baseball Classic Semifinals at loanDepot park on March 20, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)
    Eric Espada/Getty Images

    Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto is being pursued by the New York Yankees, the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers, but those aren't the only teams in the mix.

    According to ESPN's Buster Olney, the San Francisco Giants met with Yamamoto on Sunday.

