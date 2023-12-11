Travis Hunter, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr. Headline 2023 AP All-America Team

Travis Hunter, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr. Headline 2023 AP All-America TeamDecember 11, 2023
Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, Ohio State superstar wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and Colorado two-way phenom Travis Hunter highlighted the Associated Press All-America team announced on Monday.
Here are the full first-team selections:
Offense
QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU
RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Cody Schrader, Missouri
OT: Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, Penn State
OG: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, Michigan
C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon
TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia
WR: Malik Nabers, LSU; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Rome Odunze, Washington
All-purpose: Travis Hunter, Colorado
K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)
Defense
EDGE: Laiatu Latu, UCLA; Jalen Green, James Madison
DT: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas; Jer'Zahn Newton, Illinois
LB: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State; Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M; Dallas Turner, Alabama
CB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa; Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama
S: Malaki Starks, Georgia; Xavier Watts, Notre Dame
DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama
P: Tory Taylor, Iowa
