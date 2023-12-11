X

    Travis Hunter, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr. Headline 2023 AP All-America Team

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Jayden Daniels #5 of the LSU Tigers reacts against the Texas A&M Aggies during a game at Tiger Stadium on November 25, 2023 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
    Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

    Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, Ohio State superstar wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and Colorado two-way phenom Travis Hunter highlighted the Associated Press All-America team announced on Monday.

    Here are the full first-team selections:

    Offense

    QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU

    RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Cody Schrader, Missouri

    OT: Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, Penn State

    OG: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, Michigan

    C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

    TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

    WR: Malik Nabers, LSU; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Rome Odunze, Washington

    All-purpose: Travis Hunter, Colorado

    K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

    Defense

    EDGE: Laiatu Latu, UCLA; Jalen Green, James Madison

    DT: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas; Jer'Zahn Newton, Illinois

    LB: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State; Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M; Dallas Turner, Alabama

    CB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa; Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

    S: Malaki Starks, Georgia; Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

    DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama

    P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

