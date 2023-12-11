Travis Hunter, Jayden Daniels, Marvin Harrison Jr. Headline 2023 AP All-America Team

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels, Ohio State superstar wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and Colorado two-way phenom Travis Hunter highlighted the Associated Press All-America team announced on Monday.

Here are the full first-team selections:

Offense

QB: Jayden Daniels, LSU

RB: Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State; Cody Schrader, Missouri

OT: Joe Alt, Notre Dame; Olu Fashanu, Penn State

OG: Cooper Beebe, Kansas State; Zak Zinter, Michigan

C: Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon

TE: Brock Bowers, Georgia

WR: Malik Nabers, LSU; Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State; Rome Odunze, Washington

All-purpose: Travis Hunter, Colorado

K: Graham Nicholson, Miami (Ohio)

Defense

EDGE: Laiatu Latu, UCLA; Jalen Green, James Madison

DT: T'Vondre Sweat, Texas; Jer'Zahn Newton, Illinois

LB: Payton Wilson, North Carolina State; Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M; Dallas Turner, Alabama

CB: Cooper DeJean, Iowa; Kool-Aid McKinstry, Alabama

S: Malaki Starks, Georgia; Xavier Watts, Notre Dame

DB: Terrion Arnold, Alabama

P: Tory Taylor, Iowa

