    MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito, Michael Wacha Targeted by Royals

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVDecember 11, 2023

    ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 28: Marcus Stroman #0 of the Chicago Cubs pitches in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on September 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
    Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

    The Kansas City Royals are reportedly "casting a wide net" as they search for starting pitching help.

    Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Royals have expressed interest in Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito, Michael Wacha and Jack Flaherty in free agency.

