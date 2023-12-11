MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito, Michael Wacha Targeted by Royals

MLB Rumors: Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito, Michael Wacha Targeted by RoyalsDecember 11, 2023
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
The Kansas City Royals are reportedly "casting a wide net" as they search for starting pitching help.
Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported the Royals have expressed interest in Marcus Stroman, Lucas Giolito, Michael Wacha and Jack Flaherty in free agency.
This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.
For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.