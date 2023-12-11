Yankees, Dodgers Make Trade as LA Clears 2 Roster Spots for Shohei Ohtani, Joe Kelly

Loren Elliott/MLB Photos via Getty Images

The domino effect from Shohei Ohtani agreeing to a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers; it just didn't involve the most consequential dominoes.

The Los Angeles Dodgers traded pitcher Victor Gonzalez and middle infielder Jorbit Vivas to the New York Yankees for infield prospect Trey Sweeney. What the deal achieved is opening two spots on the active roster for Ohtani and Joe Kelly.

ESPN's Alden González first reported the deal.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic and Joel Sherman of the New York Post both reported Sunday the Dodgers were negotiating a swap with the Yankees that would create more roster flexibility.

MLB.com ranked Vivas as the No. 10 prospect in Los Angeles' farm system. He spent the 2023 season across the Double- and Triple-A levels, batting .269 with a .381 on-base percentage. The 22-year-old also hit 13 homers and drove in 63 runs.

"He generates some sneaky pop (mostly against right-handers) that could translate into 10-15 homers per season, has the patience to draw walks and adds to his on-base ability with a knack for getting hit by pitches," MLB.com wrote in its scouting profile of Vivas.

Gonzalez, meanwhile, made 34 appearances for the Dodgers last year elbow trouble prevented him from pitching in the majors in 2022. He struck out 30 batters and had a 3.40 FIP in 33.2 innings.

In Vivas, the Yankees are taking a flier on a young infielder with some upside who could also provide some offensive balance. New York ranked 27th in on-base percentage (.304) in 2023.

Gonzalez helps to replenish a pitching staff that was thinned out a bit with the Juan Soto trade. The Athletic's Brendan Kuty and Chris Kirschner last week that veteran reliever Jordan Hicks was on the Bronx Bombers' radar.