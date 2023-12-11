Mets Should Add Pieces for Playoff Chase, Not Trade Pete Alonso Amid MLB Rumors

Al Bello/Getty Images

At a time when the New York Mets and new team president David Stearns should be focused on building a winner through free agency, trades, and scouting, the topic of conversation continues to be Pete Alonso and his future with the team.

Bob Nightengale of USA Today reported, "No team, publicly or privately, said they were engaged in trade talks with the Mets for All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso during the winter meetings, but several GMs believe the Mets will listen to offers."

He continued, "If the Mets were fully intent in keeping Alonso, they have a funny way of showing it. They have not had any talks of a long-term contract extension. Alonso, who's represented by Scot Boras, is a free agent after the 2024 season."

It is baffling that the organization would even consider not having Alonso as part of its efforts to build a championship.

Alonso may have had what could be considered a statistically "down" year for him, but it was still full of the hard-hitting, power baseball that fans, analysts, and front offices expect from the Polar Bear.

He accumulated 92 runs, 123 hits, 46 home runs, 118 RBI, and stole four bases. His slash line was .217/.318/.504 and during the dog days of summer, when it became crystal clear the team was going nowhere, he was the lone bright spot.

Even amid reports labeling him "toxic" to the clubhouse.

Those rumors were quickly shot down by former Met and voice of the team, Keith Hernandez, who also implored the front office to sign him to an extension.

Former teammate Mark Canha, traded midseason, defended Alonso even stronger, referring to him as, "a big part of the identity of the New York Mets. Not to mention, he's a world class perennial power-hitting first baseman that doesn't come around very often and one of the best hitters I've ever seen in my life."

The only reason the Mets would have for wanting to trade Alonso is because they do not want to pay him a large contract to stay with the team beyond 2024.

That is losing baseball, especially when the player is a beloved part of the organization and is as talented a power hitter as he is.

The Mets organization should go out, and do whatever it can to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a a long-term deal and solidify its rotation. If that does not work, engage the Brewers in talks for Corbin Burnes or contact the Rays regarding Tyler Glasnow.

Beyond that, the top goal of Stearns and the front office should be to ensure Alonso's status as the face of the franchise for many years to come because the team will not find a player with that sort of connection to fans or one capable of turning any game with a single swing of the bat the way that he does.