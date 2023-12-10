MLB Rumors: Pete Alonso, Mets Haven't Discussed New Contract 'at All This Offseason'

Adam Hunger/Getty Images

The New York Mets and first baseman Pete Alonso have reportedly not had any contract discussions "at all" this offseason as the slugger prepares for free agency next winter.

Tim Healy of Newsday reported it's "not clear" whether the Mets plan on approaching Alonso about an extension this offseason.

Alonso has been open about his desire to remain in New York over the long term. He's spent his first five seasons with the Mets, emerging as one of the premier power hitters in all of baseball.

"I love it here. I love New York. It's been such a blessing and an honor to be a part of this organization," Alonso told reporters in September. "New York, it doesn't [just] feel like home because it is home. Like New York for my family and I, it just means so much, and it's really been – Citi Field's a great place to play. The fans are super passionate and care so much, and the whole city of New York has been super welcoming to my family and I. It's been an honor. It's been nothing short of an honor and it's been awesome.

"For me, the only thing, really, I've been focusing on, I just want to be the best player that I can be every single day for my teammates, this organization and the fans."

The Mets have scaled back their aggressiveness this offseason after their disappointing 75-87 record in 2023. New York jettisoned several high-cost veterans at the trade deadline in an attempt to pare payroll and get back on the right track on the field, but it's expected the Mets will again struggle to compete in the NL East next season.