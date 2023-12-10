ESPN: Shohei Ohtani 'Grew to Respect' Dodgers Winning and Processes While with Angels

Loren Elliott/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani made one of the biggest moves in recent baseball history on Saturday, signing a 10-year, $700-million deal to play for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

After spending six years with the Los Angeles Angels, he will now head across town to play for the Dodgers with the largest contract by total value in pro sports history.

But it wasn't just the money that drew him to the Dodgers — it was his respect for the organization and its commitment to winning. ESPN insider Jeff Passan joined SportsCenter on Saturday and broke down what Ohtani learned about the Dodgers organization from playing in the same city as them for six years.

"There was also the fact that Shohei Ohtani having played down the Five in Anaheim for six years, really grew to respect the processes that the Dodgers have in place and how they develop players and the farm system and the technology and the science and everything they do," Passan said.

Passan also explained that Ohtani's competitive edge and desire to win took him to the Dodgers. Joining the organization puts him in a better position to win than he was in with the Angels.

"But the third thing, they win," Passan said. "And Shohei Ohtani, as we saw in the World Baseball Classic this year, loves winning and he thought that winning in Los Angeles was going to be the best place to do so."