Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Compared to Michael Jordan, Taylor Swift by MLB Evaluator

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Shohei Ohtani signed the largest contract by total value in pro sports history on Saturday, landing a 10-year, $700-million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers after weeks of anticipation.

It's clear Ohtani is worth the money after the past three seasons, and it ultimately came down to which team would pay him. But Ohtani's payday is more than just the price to pay for the best player in baseball—it's a lucrative, long-term investment for the entire organization.

According to The Athletic's Sam Blum and Fabian Ardaya, one MLB evaluator said that the lofty deal will even out for the Dodgers. The evaluator even likened him to some of the greats in other industries.

"It'll pay for itself within six or seven years," the evaluator said. "He's literally just a money factory. Even just on advertising alone. All the eyeballs from Japan. He's like Michael Jordan to them. He's like Taylor Swift."

In joining the Dodgers, Ohtani makes the organization more valuable from both an MLB perspective and an international perspective. Not only does Ohtani draw in viewership and interest from his home country of Japan, but he also draws in new American advertisers to the Dodgers organization.

Ohtani holds endorsement deals with 13 different brands, from Fanatics and New Balance to Japanese watch band Seiko. It's the kind of marketability that few athletes possess and it is sure to pay dividends for the Dodgers.

The Dodgers are likely going to benefit internally as well. Ohtani's jersey was the highest-selling of 2023 and his presence alone drew fans into Angel Stadium from all around the world.