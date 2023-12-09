X

CFB

    Report: Tyler Van Dyke Visiting Wisconsin After Leaving Miami for Transfer Portal

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 9, 2023

    RALEIGH, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 4: Tyler Van Dyke #9 of the Miami Hurricanes looks to pass against the NC State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Raleigh, North Carolina. NC State won 20-6. (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
    Lance King/Getty Images

    Former University of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is starting to make his rounds after entering the transfer portal two weeks ago.

    According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Van Dyke will visit with Wisconsin this weekend as he searches for his new home in college football.

    Van Dyke, who is a fourth-year junior, has struggled to replicate the success he enjoyed as a redshirt freshman in 2021, and he was benched for a period of time this season.

