Report: Tyler Van Dyke Visiting Wisconsin After Leaving Miami for Transfer Portal

Former University of Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke is starting to make his rounds after entering the transfer portal two weeks ago.

According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Van Dyke will visit with Wisconsin this weekend as he searches for his new home in college football.

Van Dyke, who is a fourth-year junior, has struggled to replicate the success he enjoyed as a redshirt freshman in 2021, and he was benched for a period of time this season.

