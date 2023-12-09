Victor Wembanyama's Historic Double-Double Wows NBA Fans Despite Spurs Loss to Bulls

Photos by Michael Gonzales/NBAE via Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama recorded his tenth double-double of the season in record time during Friday night's 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

The No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft started at center and put up 10 points and 11 rebounds in just 13 minutes of the first half.

Wembanyama is the first rookie this season to record a double-double in a half, per StatMuse.

He finished the game with 21 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks in his team's 16th straight loss. He became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-20 double-double, per NBA.com.

Despite the Spurs' inability to hold on to a 11-point first-half lead, fans were impressed with Wembanyama's first career 20/20.

Wembanyama's performance led fans to urge head coach Gregg Popovich to continue playing the star rookie at center.

Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 21 points as the Bulls improved to 9-14.