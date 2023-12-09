X

NBA

    Victor Wembanyama's Historic Double-Double Wows NBA Fans Despite Spurs Loss to Bulls

    Julia StumbaughDecember 9, 2023

    San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama recorded his tenth double-double of the season in record time during Friday night's 121-112 loss to the Chicago Bulls.

    The No. 1 pick of the 2023 draft started at center and put up 10 points and 11 rebounds in just 13 minutes of the first half.

    Wembanyama is the first rookie this season to record a double-double in a half, per StatMuse.

    He finished the game with 21 points, 20 rebounds and four blocks in his team's 16th straight loss. He became the youngest player in NBA history to record a 20-20 double-double, per NBA.com.

    NBA @NBA

    Wemby reverse slam with EASE 😪<br><br>Bulls-Spurs | Live on the NBA App<br>📲 <a href="https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs">https://t.co/WfH3FJ6tZs</a> <a href="https://t.co/O6TZYUmqns">pic.twitter.com/O6TZYUmqns</a>

    Jordan Howenstine @AirlessJordan

    Tonight is Victor Wembanyama's 20th career game. <br><br>He is now the first player in NBA history to post 350 points, 50 assists, 50 blocks and 25 steals in his first 20 career games.

    Despite the Spurs' inability to hold on to a 11-point first-half lead, fans were impressed with Wembanyama's first career 20/20.

    Jaron B, LCSW @Phroz3n_TriUmph

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Wemby?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Wemby</a> about to have 20 points and 20 rebounds in a loss though. Man is legit a walking star in the making

    Zach White @ztwhite23

    There's ZERO reason why <a href="https://twitter.com/spurs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spurs</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/wemby?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@wemby</a> shouldn't average 20+ rebounds per game. I think he'll eventually be the first player since Wilt and Bill Russell to average 20 / 20 for an entire season. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/PorVida?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#PorVida</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBATwitter?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBATwitter</a>

    COWBOY PICASSO @gfro

    Dude. When they get Wemby even a mediocre point guard this team is gonna be killers for years.

    Lance Cham @chamlance05

    How is spurs on a 15-game L streak with Wemby? The guy is a superstar!!!! He just needs the ball more. <a href="https://twitter.com/spurs?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spurs</a>

    Bulls Central @BullsCentralYT

    Wemby is so ridiculous.....can't even be mad, he's just so damn talented

    Wembanyama's performance led fans to urge head coach Gregg Popovich to continue playing the star rookie at center.

    Sachiko🥷🏾🪮 @JadedPurdy

    Wemby is going to make his money in this league at Center, period

    Aiden Glennon @AidenGlennon

    They finally let Wemby play center and look what happened. It's over for the league

    El Hijo del KANEKI @MannyTheHooper

    Wemby has 20 &amp; 17 this is a monster. Please pop keep him at center

    MelSEE @MelSees

    Wemby at center is different. 😤 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Gospursgo?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Gospursgo</a>

    Nikola Vucevic led Chicago with 21 points as the Bulls improved to 9-14.

    The Spurs fall to 3-18 with the loss and will have to fight to end the ongoing losing streak Monday against Amen Thompson and the Houston Rockets.