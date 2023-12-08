X

MLB

    Report: Padres FA Seth Lugo Being Pursued by Royals amid Search for Starting Pitching

    Andrew PetersDecember 8, 2023

    SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Seth Lugo #67 of the San Diego Padres pitches in a game against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on September 26, 2023 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images)
    Suzanna Mitchell/San Francisco Giants/Getty Images

    Seth Lugo is reportedly being targeted by the Kansas City Royals as the team continues its search for more starting pitchers.

    Per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, the Royals are expected to pursue Lugo, who is a free agent after opting out of his 2-year contract with the Padres.

    Rosenthal noted the Royals are looking to add starting pitching, as they have just two on the roster currently in Cole Ragans and Brady Singer.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

