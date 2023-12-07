X

    Report: Jim Harbaugh, Michigan Discussing Contract Extension Worth over $11M per Year

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVDecember 7, 2023

    On the heels of the Michigan Wolverines securing the No. 1 seed in the College Football Playoff, the school is reportedly negotiating a contract extension with head coach Jim Harbaugh.

    According to Dan Wetzel of Yahoo Sports, the extension would pay Harbaugh over $11 million per year, but sources said the deal is "not imminent and there is work to be done."

    Harbaugh, who is in the midst of his ninth season as the head coach at his alma mater, has led the Wolverines to three consecutive Big Ten titles and CFP berths.

