5-Star OT Jordan Seaton Commits to Deion Sanders, Colorado over Alabama, OSU, More

Credit: Ryan Callahan, 247Sports

Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders landed a major piece to help address their biggest issue this season.

Five-star offensive tackle Jordan Seaton announced Thursday on Undisputed he has committed to the Buffs:

Seaton is the No. 1 tackle and 15th-best player overall in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2024 class.

Shedeur Sanders was sacked 52 times in 11 games to lead all FBS players. The constant pressure Shedeur faced week in and week out prompted his head coach to foreshadow significant changes to come for the offensive line.

Many wondered whether Colorado would be able to meaningfully address the O-line, though, even with the benefit of the transfer portal.

The concern was heightened by the fact the Buffaloes have lost some notable assistants already including co-offensive coordinator Sean Lewis and tight ends coach Tim Brewster.

Sanders said in November "there's not a day that goes by that kids aren't blowing our recruiting staff up," but that hadn't shown up yet in tangible commitments. If anything, Colorado was making more headlines for the players who were reversing course and decommitting.

Seaton's decision changes the narrative dramatically. Not only is he a player the Buffaloes desperately need, but he could also help to open the floodgates for more blue-chip recruits or experienced reinforcements through the transfer portal.

Colorado's slide following a 3-0 start certainly took some of the wind out of its sails, but Coach Prime questionably brought more buzz to the program than it has seen in years.