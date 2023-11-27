Danny O'Neil, Jamarice Wilder Among Recruits to Decommit from Deion Sanders, Colorado

Chris Gardner/Getty Images

Colorado continues to lose recruits.

Quarterbacks Antwann Hill (2025) and Danny O'Neil (Class of 2024) each decommitted from the Buffaloes on Sunday and Monday respectively, according to ESPN's Tom VanHaaren, while running back Jamarice Wilder decommitted from the school as well on Monday.

"I have decommitted from Colorado and my recruitment is now 100 percent open," he told Hayes Fawcett of On3.

Earlier this month, wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. (2025) also decommited, while offensive lineman Talan Chandler (2024) flipped his commitment from Colorado to Missouri.

Hill, a 4-star recruit, is considered the No. 5 quarterback in the Class of 2025, the No. 59 player overall and the No. 10 player from the state of Georgia, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

O'Neill is a 3-star recruit, the No. 40 quarterback in the Class of 2024 and the No. 658 player overall. And Wilder is a 3-star recruit, the No. 51 running back in the Class of 2025 and the No. 591 player overall.

The Buffaloes currently have the No. 65 overall recruiting class in 2024, per 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Granted, a decent chunk of the legwork in recruiting for that group would have come prior to Deion Sanders' hiring at Colorado. But the decommitments from the Class of 2025 aren't a great sign for his program.

Not that Sanders is worried.

"You gonna be pleased with what's coming; I promise you that," he told reporters after the team's 23-17 loss against Utah on Saturday, perhaps hinting at a busy period in the transfer portal for the Buffs. "But everything that you see that we have a lack thereof, a deficit, we're gonna fill that need."

Colorado finished the season 4-8, losing six straight games after a promising 3-0 start to the 2023 campaign. It was a three-win improvement over last season's 1-11 stinker for the Buffaloes, though the 1-7 record in Pac-12 play was identical to the 2022 campaign.