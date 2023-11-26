4-Star QB Antwann Hill Decommits from Deion Sanders, Colorado's 2025 Recruiting Class

Set Number: X164442

Four-star quarterback recruit Antwann Hill has decommitted from Colorado, according to On3's Hayes Fawcett.

Hill is the No. 5 QB and No. 59 overall player in 247Sports' composite rankings for the 2025 class. He had committed to the Buffaloes in October.

Decommitments aren't uncommon, and no program is immune from losing a highly ranked prospect before they sign their letter of intent.

Hill's decision is a little concerning for Colorado, though, with how steadily the momentum from the Buffaloes' 3-0 start evaporated.

It wasn't just that the team lost eight of its nine last games.

Head coach Deion Sanders' decision to demote highly regarded offensive coordinator Sean Lewis remains puzzling. Tight ends coach Tim Brewster announced Sunday he has resigned, and the timing of Hill's decommitment may not be a total coincidence since Colorado's bio for Brewster boasts of his abilities as a recruiter.

What looked to be a solid staff behind Sanders might already require some reshuffling.

And speaking of reshuffling, Sanders and his assistants have a lot of work ahead to attract the kind of talent that will help to get Colorado to the next level.

The Buffaloes sit 60th in 247Sports' composite rankings for 2024, and they're 46th in the 2025 rankings with Hill no longer in the fold. To provide some context, Colorado finished 47th in 2022, when the program was coming off its fourth losing record in five seasons.